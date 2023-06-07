Sonya Deville sends a one-word message for top WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently sent a one-worded message to top female star Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have been a formidable tag team since the former returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Both women have raised their voices against authority and have constantly been in the ears of Adam Pearce, even getting women's tag team title opportunities. However, they did not fare well and ended up losing on all occasions.

It seems that the two women are taking a liking to each other. Deville recently took to Twitter to show her admiration for Green and their team in general, terming themselves "Perfection."

Check out the tweet below:

Sonya Deville called out Becky Lynch for cheating on RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, Becky Lynch had a Money in the Bank ladder match qualifying bout against Sonya Deville. The match was going well, and both women got their fair share of offense.

However, Chelsea Green's presence at ringside was felt as she was constantly trying to interfere in the match. This enraged The Man, who viciously attacked Green before turning her attention back to Deville. Despite Green's involvement, Lynch was still able to defeat Deville and qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following the match, Deville took to Twitter to blame Becky Lynch for cheating her way to victory during their match on RAW. She even demanded a rematch.

"Where’s my rematch! Since THE MAN cheated again and again!" wrote Deville.

Check out Deville's tweet:

Deville and Green have been going through a rough patch as far as wins and losses are concerned. It remains to be seen how they will bounce back from their disappointing run.

