Sonya Deville set to represent WWE at the West Hollywood Pride Parade

Sonya Deville has announced that she will represent WWE at the West Hollywood Pride Parade, which will take place in June this year.

June is Pride month, dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community. Deville is recognized as the first openly gay female star in WWE. At the upcoming LA Pride Parade, she will represent the company as she did at the Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade and the New York World Pride previously.

Sonya Deville spoke about it during her recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. She stated that she was excited to represent her company at the pride parade.

“Pride month is coming up, obviously, and I am participating in the West Hollywood Pride Parade, which I’m super excited about, representing WWE as the first openly gay female, we are going to have a float or exotic car of some sort in the LA Pride Parade this year,” said Deville. (H/T WrestleZone)

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "WWE is the culmination of everything I've ever wanted to do in life & I'm living out my dream" ~ @SonyaDevilleWWE "WWE is the culmination of everything I've ever wanted to do in life & I'm living out my dream" ~@SonyaDevilleWWE#PMSLive https://t.co/69dumXdEyb

Sonya Deville says attending pride parades on WWE’s behalf is a sign of support

During the same interview, Deville delved more into participating in the West Hollywood Pride Parade, saying attending the event on the company's behalf is a sign of support for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s camaraderie, it’s visibility. Being with WWE and representing WWE in a parade like this is showing so many people that girls wanting to be wrestlers or just watch wrestling like, 'hey you’re welcome here and you’re represented, and you’re loved, not just by me, but by the entire company, we support you.' So I think it’s big messaging for the company and I’m glad to kind of pioneer it and talk about it and just celebrate it,” said Deville.

In WWE, Sonya is portrayed as an authority figure and an occasional in-ring competitor. As a heel, she often abuses her powers to get her way. A recent example will be how she announced herself as the next challenger to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. However, during the match this week, Deville failed to win the title despite the help of Carmella and Queen Zelina.

