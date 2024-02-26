Sonya Deville shares honeymoon update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently shared some wonderful pictures with her partner, Toni Cassano, following their honeymoon. She also had a small message to accompany the pictures.

Deville and Cassano got married in February this year in a lavish ceremony at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The star and Cassano were dating for a while before their engagement in 2023 and subsequent marriage a year later. Deville, a former women's tag team champion, has been out of action since August last year after tearing her ACL.

Taking to her social media handle, Deville wrote a cheesy message for her better half. The star posted that their honeymoon adventure has come to an end, but life with each other has only begun.

"Iconic honeymoon adventure may have come to an end but life with you @fit_toniberenato is just beginning [emojis]," wrote Deville.

Now that Deville is done with her honeymoon, it remains to be seen whether there is a timeline for her return to the ring.

Sonya Deville had previously shared a heartfelt message following her wedding

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently took to social media to send out an emotional message following her wedding with Toni Cassano.

Taking to her Instagram, Deville wrote about the memorable weekend that she got to spend with her loved ones. She penned down about how the moment was a dream come true feeling for her.

"02/10/24. The Berenato’s 💍🖤 …………. There isn’t words that can describe the magic of this past weekend. The love, the laughs, the happiness was surreal and a true dream come true for us both. The list of thank yous is very very long… but to the following people we appreciate you more than you could know! A special thank you to @reveledeventsdesign Yasemin, you are the most incredible wedding planner out there, and now a great friend thank you 🖤 And thank you, @karensabagofficial for making me and Toni the most incredible outfits [mine last minute in 3 days] !!! I’m obsessed!" she posted.

It remains to be seen when Sonya Deville will return to action following her injury.

