Sonya Deville shares teaser for her wedding video

Sonya Deville and Tonni Cassano are on cloud nine at the moment. The two tied the knot earlier this month in the presence of their family and friends. Now, the WWE Superstar has taken to X to share a short clip, showing fans what her wedding looked like.

On February 12, 2024, Sonya Deville and Tonni Cassano tied the knot a year after they were initially engaged. The two were married at the beautiful Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The ceremonies were attended by many WWE Superstars who also penned down heartfelt messages for the couple.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been active on social media, sharing emotional moments with her fans. Recently, she shared a teaser video of the wedding, showcasing the wedding ceremony and fun moments with her partner.

Which WWE Superstars congratulated Sonya Deville?

The wedding seemed to be a massive spectacle. From the videos and photos shared online, many members of the WWE Universe got to be a part of the festivities. As Deville is a popular WWE Superstar, there were many stars in attendance at the wedding.

Several WWE Superstars took to social media to congratulate Deville. The likes of Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Mandy Sacs and more were present at the ceremony. Deville had initially taken time off from WWE due to an injury. There is no official date for her return but fans look forward to her getting back to action.

Deville's injury was unfortunate. She had recently won the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Chelsea Green, marking their first titles in WWE. Deville was also a part of a tag team with Mandy Sacs when she was still a part of the company.

Do you think Sonya Deville will win another championship in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!