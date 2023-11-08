Sonya Deville shows off incredible new look amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently showed off a stunning new look amid her absence from the company.

Deville, alongside Chelsea Green, won the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17, 2023, episode of RAW. However, on the July 28 episode of SmackDown, Sonya suffered an injury during her match with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and she was forced out of action, probably for the rest of 2023.

Sonya Deville recently took to Instagram to post photos and show off her new look. The star wrote that her old look was out, indicating that she was going to stay with her new look.

"Out with the old in with the new," Deville wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green talked about Sonya Deville amid the latter's injury

With Sonya Deville out injured, Chelsea Green had to look for a new partner or relinquish her tag team title. She found the perfect teammate in Piper Niven and WWE now considers this partnership as a continuation of her title reign

However, on a recent episode of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Chelsea talked about how strong Deville was. She believes her former partner is going to come back stronger than ever from her injury.

"We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sonya Deville back on WWE television and partner with Chelsea Green once again. It remains to be seen when she will fully recover from her injury.

What do you think about Deville's new look amid her absence from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

