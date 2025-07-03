Sonya Deville shows off new look post WWE departure

Sonya Deville has unveiled a new look following her departure from WWE. The 31-year-old posted the same on her Instagram handle.

Deville, who now goes by her real name, Daria Rae Berenato, was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly a decade. She made her way into the company via WWE Tough Enough season 6 before officially signing a contract in October 2015. However, her stint came to an end earlier this year as the company decided not to renew her contract.

Sonya Deville has stayed off the wrestling radar since leaving the Stamford-based promotion. However, she has been busy with non-wrestling ventures, including a podcast with her wife, Toni Cassano. Amid her hiatus from the squared circle, the former Women's Tag Team Champion unveiled a new look on Instagram. Deville was seen sporting short hair.

''I did a thing: entering a new era,'' she wrote.

Sonya Deville reacted to her major WWE match getting nixed

While Sonya Deville was a part of WWE for nearly a decade, she was not involved in many memorable storylines. The 31-year-old also won just one title during her time with the company.

However, WWE seemingly had huge plans for the female star at WrestleMania 35, where she was supposed to face Asuka and Mandy Rose in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, the plans were nixed a few weeks before the show, with Charlotte Flair defeating Asuka to make the WrestleMania 35 Triple Threat bout vs. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey a Winner Takes All Match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Deville reflected on the change on Daria & Toni Unwrapped, noting that it was "gut-wrenching."

"They pulled us aside, and they were like, 'Hey, actually, we're taking the title off Asuka so that we can get a Becky 2 Belts moment in the main event.' Remember when Becky won and was Becky 2 Belts? They were like, 'If we take the belt off Asuka,' it was all for that moment, which I totally understood the magnitude of that moment, how cool it went on to be, but when you're on the other side of that coin and you're getting that news, you're like, 'Urgh, holy s**t.' Gut-wrenching, you know?" she recalled.

Nonetheless, Becky Lynch went on to win the WrestleMania 35 main event and ended the show with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville was part of the kickoff show, where she competed in a WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

