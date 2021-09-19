"The way she treated me tonight, is absolutely unacceptable" - Sonya Deville sounds off a warning to former champion

Sonya Deville did not take too well to Naomi's actions this past week on SmackDown.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack, Deville mentioned that Naomi's behavior was completely unacceptable. Sonya Deville pointed out that no WWE superstar was supposed to get in the face of a WWE official.

To make matters worse, Deville stated that Naomi was lucky to have just gotten away with a fine. Deville also said that being a WWE official, she would not lay her hands on any member of the WWE roster.

“I have to address the elephant in the room because it’s really getting under my skin. The way that Naomi talked to me tonight, the way she treated me tonight, is absolutely unacceptable behavior for everybody in the locker room across the board, male, female, SmackDown or Raw, or NXT, for that matter. Nobody is to talk to a WWE official in that manner. She is lucky that she got a fine. I don’t know what she thinks stepping to me and getting aggressive in my face is going to do. I’m a WWE official and I’m not going to lay my hands on WWE talent, let’s just make that crystal clear,” said Deville.

Since her return to the blue brand, Naomi has not had a match on SmackDown. Every week since her return, the two-time Women's Champion has pushed the WWE official for a match. But Sonya Deville brushed her off, stating scheduling reasons.

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE I don’t understand why I’m in trouble for just wanting to do my job 😤 but let me hush so I can try and get this fine lifted 🙄 #SmackDown I don’t understand why I’m in trouble for just wanting to do my job 😤 but let me hush so I can try and get this fine lifted 🙄 #SmackDown https://t.co/Jxk70njlge

This past week, things got particularly heated between the two women as Naomi got in Deville's face and demanded a matchup. Since then, WWE also announced that Naomi has been fined an undisclosed sum for her actions on SmackDown.

Is WWE teasing an in-ring return for Sonya Deville?

WWE looks to be building up to yet another employee vs. boss angle on the blue brand. While the storyline is still at a very early stage, WWE could be sowing the seeds for an in-ring return for Sonya Deville.

Deville was last seen inside the squared circle at SummerSlam last year competing in a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match against Mandy Rose.

What do you make of a potential return to the ring for Sonya Deville? Would you like to see Naomi feud with her in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

