WWE Superstar Sonya Deville talks about the importance of Pride Month to her

Current RAW Superstar Sonya Deville has discussed the importance of Pride Month to her.

Sonya is WWE's first openly gay superstar, coming out as a lesbian during her time on Tough Enough in 2015. As an open member of the LGBTQ+ community, she has been the company's face during their Pride Month celebrations.

She recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where when questioned about what Pride Month means to her. The former WWE official had these inspiring words to say:

"It means so many different things to me. I feel like, as the years go by and I evolve in my journey, I feel like it always means something different. But I look at me seven years ago, not out, not comfortable with my sexuality whatsoever, and not being able to be a voice for myself. So I think now with the platform that I have and the openness that I have, being comfortable in my own skin, I just wanna use my platform and my voice to be the voice for those who don't have it yet." (00:10)

Deville went on to declare that the more people in the wrestling industry come out and share their stories, the more it would encourage the fans and other people watching them to come out. But she also made it clear that there is no right or wrong manner to come out about one's sexuality:

"Everyone has a different way of doing that and there is no right and there is no wrong. And I don't want people to think that because I decide to put my life out there that they neccesarily had to do it with theirs."

Sonya Deville was recently fired as a WWE official and is now a full-time member of the RAW roster.

Sonya Deville is going to be a part of the Los Angeles Pride Parade this year

During the same interview, Sonya Deville revealed that she is going to be a part of the Los Angeles Pride Parade this year.

The LA Pride Festival and Parade was the world's first permitted "gay" parade back in 1970. Today, it is an annual event and one of the largest pride festivals in the world.

Organised every year during Pride Month in Los Angeles, CA, the parade and festival is a celebration of various histories and cultures of th LGBTQ+ community. There are also many celebrities and musical performances during the festival. This year's LA Pride Parade will be held on June 12.

When asked about going to the parade, Deville expressed her excitement:

"I'm so excited, I've never been to LA Pride. I did New York (Pride Parade) a couple years ago with WWE, but I never did LA. I used to live in Los Angeles, and it was always something I wanted to do, but I wasn't quite ready to do that when I lived there. So it kinda feels like a full circle moment."

With stars like Sonya Deville, AEW's Toni Storm, Jake Atlas, and Mercedes Martinez being open about their sexuality alongside prominent members of the community like Nyla Rose and Sonny Kiss, it's safe to say that the wrestling industry has come leaps and bounds when it comes to inclusion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far