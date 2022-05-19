"Are we in 1990" - Sonya Deville trolls WWE Official on Twitter

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has taken to Twitter to troll her former on-screen colleague Adam Pearce.

Deville worked on-screen as a WWE Official alongside Adam Pearce from January 2021 until April 2022. After a long hiatus from the company, Deville began returning to the in-ring competition in 2022, and entered a storyline where she began to abuse her authority to gain advantage in her career. Following a failed attempt at the RAW Women's Championship, Deville was accused of abusing her power and was removed from her official position.

Deville was also ordered to pay a fine, and her former on-screen partner Adam Pearce took to Twitter to thank her for paying her fine 'via money order.' This prompted a response from Deville, who mocked Pearce's terminology, asking if he was in 1990.

"Money order. Are we in 1990." Deville wrote

Deville was defeated by Alexa Bliss on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Why did Sonya Deville take time away from WWE?

Sonya Deville made her on-screen return in January 2021, following a long leave of absence.

Sonya took time away from WWE following an incident at her home in July 2020. The assailant broke into Deville's home and attempted a kidnapping, and following this was written off TV after losing a "loser leaves WWE" match against Mandy Rose. The match was initially supposed to be a "hair vs hair" match, but due to the legal situation, Sonya's lawyer advised against her cutting her hair short.

Deville continues to compete on the RAW brand and is looking to get back to winning ways after something of a losing streak.

It will be interesting to see the next direction Sonya's character will take, now that she's a full-time competitior again.

