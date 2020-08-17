Sonya Deville updates fans after attempted kidnapping 

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has taken to social media to update her fans after it was reported that a stalker had been arrested by local law enforcement after breaking into her home and being charged with attempted kidnapping.

Deville took to her official social media platforms to update her fans about her wellbeing with the following statement:

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance."

Echoing the words of Sonya Deville, several wrestlers and professional wrestling personalities have reached out to offer their support and well wishes to the SmackDown Superstar.

Attempted kidnapping at Sonya Deville's residence

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier today that a suspect had been arrested and charged with multiple offenses such as attempted armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking, criminal mischief and armed burglary of a dwelling.

This was after a stalker had broken into a residence in Florida, owned by WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. It had been stated by the Sheriff's office that the suspect was carrying a knife, duct tape, mace and plastic zip ties when the Sheriff deputies apprehended the suspect at the residence. The suspect is currently being held without bail.

After staying on the patio for several hours watching and listening through windows on the property, the suspect entered the residence through the sliding glass doors, causing an alarm to go off.

This alarm thankfully woke Sonya Deville up. Deville then called 911 after spotting the intruder on the property and quickly fled in a car before the Sheriff's office could arrive.

Man arrested on kidnapping charge at home of WWE star Sonya Deville https://t.co/tsLAizVtOq — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) August 16, 2020

Local news station WFLA News Channel 8 have received a statement from current WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil who gave an update after being in contact with Sonya Deville:

“I have spoken to her and I’m glad she’s safe and I’m thankful and grateful that the sheriff’s office took care of the situation immediately. Celebrity status aside this is sickening. I am a product of a sexual assault and have zero-tolerance or respect for any human being that would violate a person’s privacy and or personal space.”

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

