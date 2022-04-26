Sonya Deville hits back at those saying she is abusing her power as a WWE official

WWE Superstar and official Sonya Deville recently addressed the claims as to whether or not she has been utilizing her authoritative role to further her career in the ring.

Like many others who have held positions of power in WWE, Deville's control of Monday Night RAW may be getting ahead of her. Sonya recently booked herself in a match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, despite not having earned the match through various wins prior.

Speaking to Kevin Patrick on RAW Talk, Deville was asked if she was worried about WWE possibly launching an internal investigation into her misusing her powers as a WWE official.

"What are they gonna find in this investigation? I have done everything by the book since day 1. I am a competitor and a WWE official, and it's not up to anybody else besides myself to decide when I am which one of those things." (From 3:00 to 3:16)

Despite wanting to appear as an innocent victim, Deville's grip over Monday Night RAW may be becoming too militant, as she has has gifted herself opportunities many believe she does not deserve.

Sonya Deville challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship this past Monday

After questionably booking herself into a match against the new RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair last week on RAW, the two superstars faced off this week with the title on the line.

During their match, Deville would hit Belair with a steel chair, leading to Bianca retaining her title by disqualification. However, Sonya would once again abuse her role as a WWE official and immediately turn the contest into a no disqualification match.

As the match progressed, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Zelina Vega and Carmella would get involved as they sought to aid Deville. Belair would continue to showcase her championship drive as she was able to fend off the outside interference and would hit Sonya Deville with a K.O.D to retain her title.

With Sonya Deville seemingly now in her rear-view mirror, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash. For the time being, The EST is proudly representing the red brand as the RAW Women's Champion.

