Sonya Deville to face two-time Women's Champion next week on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Naomi will finally have her long-awaited one-on-one match against Sonya Deville on Smackdown next week.

Naomi has been embroiled in a bitter feud with the SmackDown authority figure for months now, with the latter messing with the former Women's Champion on multiple occasions.

The two were supposed to lock horns back in October last year, but Deville abused her powers as a company official to make it into a Two-on-One Handicap match to avoid facing Naomi on her own.

After months of feuding, the two rivals will finally clash in a singles bout. WWE official Adam Pearce decided that Deville crossed the line when she "screwed" Naomi out of her match with SmackDown Women's Champ Charlotte Flair this Friday.

He later proposed a match between Naomi and Deville to the higher authorities, which was soon confirmed.

Naomi can't wait to face Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown next week

Sonya Deville came out before The Glowing Star's match against Charlotte Flair and made Charles Robinson take off his referee shirt to put it on herself.

The former MMA star then called for the bell when Charlotte had Naomi locked in figure four even though the latter never tapped out.

Speaking in a backstage interview after her match, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion proclaimed that Sonya's time to hide has run out:

"I mean, finally, right? After everything she's put me through. She hid behind the jacket, she hid behind the suit, she hid behind the referee shirt, but next week she won't be able to hide from me any longer. That ring, that's where I shine. My bad, that's where I glow," said Naomi.

Sonya Deville was also seen backstage in a conversation with an unknown person. The WWE official was visibly concerned about her match next week and said she had no answers.

Naomi will finally have a chance to make Deville pay for her antics over the months when the two collide in the latter's first singles match in almost two years.

Edited by Angana Roy