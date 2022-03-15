"When he just gives that grin and he's doing his walk, it's just so hateable" - WWE Superstar opens up on working with Vince McMahon

Sonya Deville believes Vince McMahon is a genius. The WWE official shared her experience working with the Chairman and recalled how he helped her become a better heel.

Sonya has been in a number of segments with Mr. McMahon. One of the more infamous ones aired as part of last year's Survivor Series when Vince lost Cleopatra's egg gifted to him by the Rock. The WWE Chairman ordered Deville and Adam Pearce to use any means necessary to find the egg.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week, Sonya detailed her run-ins with Mr. McMahon and the small bits of advice she picked up from the boss. She mentioned that Vince wanted her to smile more, which makes her seem like a more detestable heel:

"He reminds me to smile a lot, ironically, because I think he loves the demeaning attitude of when someone in my role does something more passive-aggressively and then smiles. I think he thinks that that's so much more powerful than just being like, you're not allowed in this match and better. So that's like a piece of advice he gave me when I kind of first started the role that I've taken throughout and it's really helped," said Deville.

Sonya went on to reveal that she takes inspiration from McMahon's legendary heel character:

"If you look back at his stuff, he's just a genius that when he just gives that grin and he's doing his walk, it's just so hateable. So he kind of gave that to me." (H/T Fightful)

Sonya Deville spoke about being a heel in WWE

The WWE official opened up about maintaining her heelish character on screen. Speaking with Ryan Satin, she stated that it's easy to stay in character when she's invested in a deep story arc:

"I get into the moment. When I'm in a deep storyline like me and Naomi, or me and Mandy, it's relatively easy to stay in the moment because I'm so engulfed in the depth of the storyline," Sonya added. (H/T Fightful)

Sonya also mentioned that she would crack up sometimes in backstage segments with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce because the duo was very funny in general.

What did you make of Sonya's experiences? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell