"It’s incredible" - Sonya Deville on WWE making history at Elimination Chamber

Sonya Deville has opened up about WWE recently making history in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For the first time, three WWE women's matches were held in the country during the the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which took place outside the United States for the first time ever. The Pridefighter competed at the event in a tag team match involving Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi.

In a recent interview with WKBN, Sonya Deville discussed the evolution of women's matches in Saudi Arabia. She added that being a part of the show was incredible, and the talent were grateful to be there.

“We were there a couple of years ago having one woman’s match," said Deville. "Then we were there this past weekend having three, one of them being an Elimination Chamber-style match, which is a more intense, hardcore style match. So it’s incredible. It’s incredible to be able to go into a country that doesn’t see wrestling every week locally like the United States does, too, to hear and feel a different fan base, and it’s just really cool. It seemed like they were really grateful to have us there, and we were super grateful to be there.” Deville said

Sonya Deville on performing in front of an empty arena in WWE

During most of the Pandemic Era, WWE shows were held in front of an empty arena. The company began using virtual fans, but the bouts were still contested with no fans in attendance.

Sonya Deville spoke about performing in an empty arena, stating that it was an adjustment.

“It was definitely an adjustment. Obviously a lot of what we do, we’re very interactive, and we listened to our fans a lot in the audience, a lot," said Deville. "So it was definitely an adjustment, just not waiting for reactions and not planning on hearing any because you want it and just kind of honing the craft and really just focusing on what we were doing in the ring and brought aside a whole new set of challenges that us as performers aren’t used to normally. The whole point is to be in front of a crowd. So yeah, it was kind of like the opposite.”

Sonya Deville will collide with Ronda Rousey in her SmackDown in-ring debut on this week's edition of the blue brand.

