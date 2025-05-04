"Sooner or later" - Bloodline member teases WWE return

A member of The Bloodline has been away from WWE TV since sustaining a serious injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He has now hinted at his much-awaited comeback. The name in question is Bronson Reed.
At Survivor Series: WarGames last year, Bronson Reed emerged as Solo Sikoa’s secret weapon against the Roman Reigns-led OG Bloodline. Fans heavily liked Reed's association with the heel faction. However, the WarGames bout turned into a nightmare for the Australian superstar as he injured his foot while performing a Tsunami from the top of the cage.
Since the high-profile contest, Reed has been away from in-ring action. Recently, the former NXT North American Champion dropped a hint regarding his potential return to the squared circle. Reed posted a picture of himself from Crown Jewel with the caption, “Sooner or later.”
Following Reed’s post, the WWE Universe has been discussing multiple potential scenarios for his comeback. This year, the Stamford-based promotion will host its first-ever Crown Jewel outside Saudi Arabia, in Perth, Australia. The Auszilla will likely aim to return before the premium live event.
Fans had high hopes for Reed's association with The Bloodline. Many expected him to dominate the roster alongside Sikoa following Survivor Series. However, he was sidelined due to an injury.
The Bloodline member could target Jey Uso upon his WWE return
Before Bronson Reed got injured, he was getting a massive push by the Triple H-led creative team. He picked up wins over former world champions like Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and The Miz. The Auszilla seemed destined to pursue the World Heavyweight Title on RAW.
Upon his return to WWE sooner or later, Bronson Reed might directly go after World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Before 'Mania, Reed teased pursuing the coveted gold with the following post on X:
Crown Jewel: Perth will take place on October 11 at RAC Arena. Australia's own Bronson Reed could challenge Jey Uso for the gold at the event if the latter remains champion. As of now, nothing has been confirmed.