"SORRY, NOT SORRY!!!!!!" - Newly crowned champion mocks multiple WWE stars for losing to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley bested Candice LeRae in Quebec City on the latest episode of WWE RAW, continuing her dominant run as Women's World Champion. During the same show, Chelsea Green mocked three of Ripley's recent opponents for losing to her.

Raquel Rodriguez was recently cleared to compete after she was injured due to a vicious assault by The Nightmare. On Monday's show, she was seen talking to LeRae and Indi Hartwell backstage. WWE Women's Champions Green and Piper Niven interrupted the trio as the Canadian star labeled the babyface trio as "losers."

Chelsea Green and Niven picked up a win against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on this week's RAW. Hence, the top duo was brimming with confidence when they interacted with Rodriguez, Hartwell, and LeRae during the program. WWE's Twitter handle posted a clip of the backstage segment, which caught Green's attention. She wrote the following in response to the tweet:

"SORRY, NOT SORRY!!!!!!!!! This is championship energy, and they just can not handle it."

You can watch the exchange below:

Chelsea Green's tag team partner, Sonya Deville, recently suffered a severe injury. Hence, she organized an audition to find a new partner. Piper Niven eventually anointed herself as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While Green was initially not thrilled with the idea, watching Niven dominate the competition on RAW might have changed her mind.

Deville's unfortunate injury came soon after she and Green won the tag title. However, it allowed Piper Niven to shine on the main roster after an underwhelming run as Doudrop.

What does the future hold for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

The WWE Women's Tag Title is often relegated to the mid-card by the company. Former Champions like Sasha Banks & Naomi and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler tried to make the championship relevant but seemingly failed.

Many expected Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to elevate the gold's prestige, but the latter's injury derailed those plans.

Sonya Deville got injured soon after winning the tag title with Chelsea Green

The creative team has replaced Sonya Deville with Piper Niven as Green's partner. The duo looked dominant as a tandem on this week's RAW. Fans are glad to see Niven get another chance to succeed on the main roster. The new champions can feud with LeRae and Hartwell after this week's RAW. Both teams are highly talented and can deliver some stellar matches on TV.

Have you enjoyed Chelsea Green's second run with WWE? Are you glad to see Piper Niven back in a prominent role? Let us know in the comments section below.

