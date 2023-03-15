"Sorry Paul Heyman" - Former WWE star picks Roman Reigns for major award (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer and on-screen manager Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke about the year Roman Reigns has had.

Reigns started 2022 as the Universal Champion. By the time the year ended, the Tribal Chief was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having prevailed against the likes of Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and anyone else that dared to stand in his way.

On this week's episode of UnSKripted, Rodriquez picked the Tribal Chief for the 'Best Wrestler of the Year Award.' He detailed how Roman's title reign reminded him of the good old days when stars used to hold on to championships for years at end.

"I gotta give it to the Tribal Chief, man. To hold on to a title that long, it brings back the memories of yesteryear. You know, the old times, having them for many years. And I know, the day, if it ever happens... sorry Paul Heyman... if he does get dethroned, it's gonna be huge. So, I'll have to go with Roman." [From 5:40 - 6:03]

You can watch the full video here:

Miguel Perez also picked Roman Reigns as the best wrestler

Miguel Perez of Planeta Wrestling shared his pick during the same conversation. He mentioned that Roman Reigns has transcended as the next big global icon in sports entertainment.

"Roman Reigns changed the rules of the game. He's a very different superstar. A new icon, a future legend. For me, Roman Reigns is the number one. The new John Cena, the new Hulk Hogan, the new Rock. The new big superstar, new global icon for sports entertainment." [From 6:13 - 6:36]

Miguel detailed that although several superstars had a great year, no one created as much impact as The Head of The Table.

Who is your pick for the best wrestler of 2022? Cast your votes for the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes