Soulja Boy sends abusive threat to Randy Orton

Soulja Boy isn't done with WWE Superstar Randy Orton. The American rapper recently sent a profanity-filled threat to Randy Orton on social media.

Soulja Boy has been at it with Orton for a long time on social media now, and his latest rant definitely won't sit well with The Viper.

Here's what Soulja Boy said to Orton (certain phrases have been omitted due to profanity):

"Randy Orton, youse a bi**h. Will smack the s**t outta you. Smack the lips off of your mouth. F*k you talking about? F**k wrestling."

"Put your head in the motherf**king toilet and flush it. I don't do no WWE, none of that bi**h-a**. I haven't watched the WWE/F since I was 12, 11. 12, 11. You know what I'm saying? This ain't scripted, this ain't no movie, this ain't no acting," Soulja Boy said.

You can check out the full video of Soulja Boy's rant below. Please proceed with caution as the video contains extremely profane language.

Soulja boy sends profanity-filled tweet to Randy Orton 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IgPobc1J7g — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) April 10, 2021

What is Randy Orton's beef with Soulja Boy?

Soulja Boy calling WWE fake a while ago, and Orton didn't take kindly to it. Orton is one of the greatest superstars in the business, and has even suffered multiple injuries over the past 19 years of his career. Soulja Boy calling WWE a fake was bound to leave The Viper angry, and it kicked off a heated Twitter exchange between him and the rapper.

We will not add those tweets here since their explicit language is not safe for public viewing.

The feud seemed over, but Soulja Boy's latest threat to Randy Orton has made it clear that we could witness another Twitter war between these men.

Randy Orton will probably not respond to Soulja Boy over the weekend as he has a big match ahead of him. Orton will face The Fiend on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.