Veteran Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera released from WWE after 29 years

WWE has released legendary Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera from his current contract. As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, the veteran was let go after 29 years with the company. Details are yet unclear about the reason behind the move.

Carlos Cabrera has voiced shows like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and countless pay-per-views including WrestleMania during his tenure. He is best known for manning the booth with partners Hugo Savinovich and later Marcelo Rodriguez. Given the duration of his stint, he is one of the most recognizable voices in sports entertainment.

Carlos Cabrera has provided play-by-play commentary for over 25 different WrestleMania events in Spanish, which is more than anyone else in the promotion's history.

Carlos Cabrera is the latest in a string of WWE releases

The company has significantly trimmed its roster and backstage personnel starting in 2020 and 2021. While Carlos Cabrera's release isn't indicative of yet another mass exodus of releases, it does seem like the string of releases will not be stopping anytime soon.

