Special Editorial: The man who must buy WWE!

With all the rumors and the chatter about WWE being up for sale, there is one name I have not seen in the mix. It's so obvious to me. Why hasn't anyone else suggested this man and his company take the bull by the horns and make the deal?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwane "The Rock" Johnson is worth a humongous $800 million. He is also the co-founder of Seven Bucks Companies. Online business sites explain his position.

The official website of the XFL notes:

"Johnson serves as co-founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, a multi-platform global enterprise crossing all entertainment and creative verticals with a consumer-first mentality rooted in authenticity, passion, and storytelling."

That company has added "millions upon millions" onto Dwayne's financial profile. No matter what the WWE asking price is, it may just be "chump change" for the man known as "The Rock."

The Rock and his holdings make this perfect sales scenario. He grew up in the pro wrestling business, still has an undying passion for it, and as the overseer of WWE, would be the best person to guide the company.

I ran this scenario past a contact I have in the WWE office. He is a veteran employee. Here's his take on the impending sale that may happen in the next few months, according to reports.

"Man, I would hope this could happen," he told me. "There is a hush here in the office about who are the prospective buyers. Some have said a Saudi Arabian investment group. We've heard NBC, Tony Khan's family, and even Eric Bischoff representing financial group. No one has mentioned Dwayne Johnson."

He continued:

As for me, I would hope he would be the buyer. He certainly would keep this business in the direction it needs to be going. You never know what a non-wrestling buyer might change things up somehow. Look what happened with WCW when they brought in Jim Herd and executives from outside the wrestling universe. It killed the company forever. Trust me, if we wind up with The Rock and his company running us, none of us will fear for our jobs, our security. Personally, I think NBC-Universal will be the one that winds up with the company. That will be okay, but Dwayne Johnson is the dream owner for me."

Vince McMahon most likely worked out plans with some of WWE's suitors, and for all we know, perhaps we might smell what the Rock is cookin' if a sweet deal can fall into place.

I'm all for it!

