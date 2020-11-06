WWE Survivor Series 2020 will take place later this month on 22nd, November. We already have some outlook on that the men's teams for RAW and SmackDown. 4 members of the men's team from the red brand has already been decided - AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman - with one spot remaining. As for Team SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso have qualified with 3 spots remaining.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on the remaining spots on the men's teams for both RAW and SmackDown on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, naming potential Superstars who could take the spots.

Possible Superstars who could join Team RAW and Team SmackDown

My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that....#GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw https://t.co/Ij0fGVZ32Z — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 3, 2020

Speaking of the remaining members of men's teams for RAW and SmackDown for Survivor Series, here's what Meltzer said in a nutshell. Team RAW already has 4 members - AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman. Speaking about Team RAW, Meltzer said that if we consider that Jeff Hardy and Riddle are out of contention for a spot after losing their qualifying matches, the contenders for the last spot on the team are Drew McIntyre, Elias, The Fiend, Angel Garza, The Miz or John Morrison. McIntyre has already turned down a spot on Team RAW but that could be a part of a storyline with Sheamus.

Meltzer went on to discuss Team SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Jey Uso have already qualified and there are three spots left on the team. According to Dave Meltzer (considering Daniel Bryan out of contention after losing to Jey Uso), the rest of the people in contention for the remaining three spots are probably Big E, Otis, Seth Rollins, Lars Sullivan, Rey Mysterio and Murphy.

As for the rest of the Survivor Series card, the women's teams for RAW and SmackDown also have to be finalized. We also have the New Day facing Street Profits. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will face RAW Women's Champion Asuka. United States Champion Bobby Lashley will face IC Champion Sami Zayn. We will also have Universal Champion Randy Orton facing Roman Reigns.