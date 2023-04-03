Speculation on why WWE wants Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair to have long Championship reigns

Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair have been Champions for a long time now. They have gone through a long list of formidable opponents to be remembered as one of the best Champions today.

Since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is on his way to completing 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Bianca Belair, on the other hand, after successfully defending the WWE RAW Women's Championship, has held on to the Title for a calendar year.

Speaking on why WWE is booking its champions into long reigns, Dave Meltzer spoke about how last night was the perfect time to pull the trigger on ensuring Cody Rhodes won the titles from Roman Reigns. He said that the story may continue, but the payout will not be bigger. He reasoned out the decision by saying:

"One of the things they are trying to build is they are trying to make Roman, and they are doing this with everyone. I mean they did it with The Usos as well. Is long Title reigns to create legends." [39:02 - 39:26]

He went on to add that the same reasoning could be applied to Bianca Belair retaining her title at WrestleMania and potentially facing Rhea Ripley in the future. According to Meltzer, the WWE Bookers had the following thoughts about the EST of WWE.

"We want to make Bianca into a legend and to do that we've got to have her beat people over and over again for long periods of time." [1:05:16 - 1:05:22]

Why would Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair having shorter reigns not make sense?

Meltzer further delved into short title reigns, explaining how titles used to quickly change hands on WCW, making championships worthless. He also added that if the championships changed hands every six months, the company would never have legendary reigns and make legendary Champions.

He explained his theory with an example, saying that if a wrestler has a four-year reign and when loses the Title, the change becomes gigantic. The Champion is always remembered, and the company can always bring him back because a lot of WWE business involves nostalgia and making these things happen.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes