Spike Dudley recalls asking Vince McMahon for marijuana and The Chairman's reaction

Spike Dudley wasn't alone. Shane McMahon was with him at the time.

Spike Dudley said that he always got along with Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon had no problem at all

Spike Dudley is famously known for his role as the third Dudley brother to the Dudley Boyz that comprised Devon and Bubba Ray Dudley. In the WWE, Spike Dudley has won the Hardcore Championship eight times and has even won the European and Cruiserweight Championship. In a recent interview, Dudley remembers the time he called Vince McMahon for a peculiar reason and The Chairman's reaction to the same.

Spike Dudley's call with Vince McMahon

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Spike Dudley validated the story about him, Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer and Shane McMahon in a car together and Spike ending up on a call with Vince McMahon, asking The Chairman for marijuana;

“It’s 100% accurate. I was just like, ‘Hey Vince, we’re smoking kind bug, what do you got?’ I don’t even remember what the exact words were, but yeah, that was a gist of it, was Tommy & I, we were sleeping in the back, and then Shane, ‘Hey Spike, here talk to my dad, Vince is on the phone.’ I’m waking up and going, ‘Yeah, Vince, blah, blah, blah,’ but yeah, it’s 100% accurate.” (h/t 411mania.com)

When asked whether this incident was what led to his release, Spike Dudley said the following highlighting Vince McMahon's reaction to the call;

“Oh no, that happened two years before I was released, I think Vince McMahon got a kick out of it to be honest with you, it was not a big deal. It was funny. It was like four in the morning and just hokey stuff, stuff on the road. No, that was not a reason to be fired. Vince laughed. The next day, whatever it was, the next time I saw him, I kind of shied away, he was like, ‘Haha, Spike, young man,’ and that was it. I always got along with Vince, that was not a big deal.” (h/t 411mania.com)

In the WWE, Spike Dudley has also won the Tag Team Championship with Tazz. Since leaving the WWE, Spike Dudley has wrestled at Impact Wrestling and has appeared on the Independent circuit on many occasions.