The Clash at the Castle go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ended on a shocking note as a major name returned to take out The Bloodline. Please don't read further if you wish to avoid spoilers as the show is yet to air around the world.

The Bloodline has been running rampant in Roman Reigns' absence with Solo Sikoa taking charge of the group. The Enforcer, along with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are currently embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

This week on SmackDown, The Tonga brothers took out Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a backstage attack after the duo pledged their support to KO in his match against Solo Sikoa. This resulted in Nick Aldis banning the heel duo from ringside, leaving Solo alone against The Prizefighter. However, the Tribal Heir received assistance from Paul Heyman, which led to him picking up the win.

After the match, the Bloodline launched a three-on-one attack on Owens. However, the former WWE Universal Champion was saved by Randy Orton who came out to destroy the heel faction. The Legend Killer delivered an RKO to Tonga Loa to conclude the evening.

Randy Orton has been absent since WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Randy Orton was last seen at WWE King and Queen of the Ring where he lost to Gunther in the tournament final. The Legend Killer's already injured leg was targeted repeatedly by the Ring General which resulted in him losing the match.

However, the loss wasn't clean as Orton's shoulders were up during the three count and Triple H has already announced that the two will face again soon to decide a clear winner. Nonetheless, Randy Orton had to take time off as he was pretty banged up after his match.

Randy Orton has been dealing with The Bloodline over the last few months. The Legend Killer and Kevin Owens faced Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash. The babyface duo suffered a loss after Tonga Loa made his WWE debut to cost them the match.