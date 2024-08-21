[SPOILER] 40-year-old TNA star makes WWE NXT debut

A TNA star is all set to debut on WWE NXT on next week's edition of the show. The star in question is TNA Knockout Rosemary.

WWE is currently taping next week's episode of NXT. The brand has been doing quite well under Shawn Michaels' regime. Corey Brennan of Fightful reported on Twitter that a TNA star appeared during the tapings and confronted a current champion.

On Fightful Select, it was revealed that Rosemary appeared during the tapings. She confronted Kelani Jordan in what was her first-ever NXT appearance.

Rosemary once credited a veteran with helping her bag a deal with TNA Wrestling. The name in question is current TNA star, Eric Young.

"I know there were a couple of other people they were looking at and Eric was like, 'I want you to look at this girl' because I was already doing the dark demon gimmick for at least four months before that in SMASH." [H/T Fightful]

Rosemary is a seasoned veteran of the pro wrestling business. The 40-year-old has been a mainstay in TNA Wrestling since 2016. She is a former TNA Wrestling Knockouts Champion and has held the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on four occasions.

