(Spoiler) Another former WWE star set to return in the women's Royal Rumble match - Reports

WWE is gathering former superstars for the women's Royal Rumble, and another one has been spotted in St. Louis Aksana is reportedly set to appear in the free-for-all this Saturday.

The Lithuanian wrestled for WWE until June 2014, when he stepped away from professional wrestling after a loss to Alicia Fox. Several names from the past have been announced for Saturday, including the Bella Twins, Lita, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Summer Rae and Mickie James.

As per PWInsider, Akasana is in St. Louis and has been penciled in for the women's Royal Rumble.

Bella Twins comment on WWE revealing their return

While WWE has kept Aksana's name away from the spotlight, they did announce the return of The Bella Twins. On a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie confirmed they were shocked to hear the announcement but hoped for more surprises in the rumble:

"I was shocked that they announced it because usually these are surprises, but I understand marketing wise. Well business wise it makes sense because now they'll get the whole Bella army there."

Brie added:

"My guess is, there will still be surprises (...) The greatest thing about big pay-per-views like the Royal Rumble is you can come back for one great night and have fun. When I saw that Lita is in it, even Summer Rae. I can't wait to see Summer. That's what the Royal Rumble does, (...) all these different generations of women and men to meet in the ring for one big night."

WWE @WWE You can look but you can't touch...



#WWEHOF @BellaTwins You can look but you can't touch... 🎶 You can look but you can't touch... 🎶#WWEHOF @BellaTwins https://t.co/MYLCGkWAb1

Nikki Bella then went on to confirm that she had been cleared for a return to in-ring action and hinted at a possible comeback plan.

"In the world of any professional sport, people always make comebacks, but what's beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want as long as our bodies let us and doctors (let us). I've officially got cleared."

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we see more surprises in the Rumble this weekend? And who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B