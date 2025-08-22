[Spoiler] Becky Lynch breaks character to reveal how major WWE star "made her life"

Becky Lynch on SmackDown (Picture credits: WWE on Netflix)
Becky Lynch on SmackDown (Picture credits: WWE on Netflix)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch revealed on Friday Night SmackDown how a popular star made her life. The show is currently live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The Man kicked off the show in her hometown to loud cheers from the crowd. The 38-year-old recalled that while attending a show as a fan back in the day, she made eye contact with former World Champion Randy Orton. Becky noted that it "made her life."

However, Becky Lynch was quick to switch back to her heel persona and turned against the home crowd. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton entered the squared circle to interrupt the RAW star, followed by Nia Jax and Jade Cargill.

Nick Aldis then stepped in and announced a tag team match for later in the show. The Buff Barbie and The Storm will team up to take on the team of The Irresistible Force and The Man.

Earlier this week, on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch put her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Natalya. The Man defeated Nattie via submission to retain the title. The win came a week after she defeated the veteran's ally, Maxxine Dupri, in a similar fashion.

It will be interesting to see who challenges Becky for the title next.

