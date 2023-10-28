SPOILER: Bianca Belair defeats Grand Slam Champion in a rematch nearly a year in the making on SmackDown tapings

Note: This article contains spoilers for the November 3 episode of SmackDown and Bianca Belair's match. Please proceed accordingly.

Bianca Belair faced a certain Grand Slam Champion for the eighth time ever on the SmackDown tapings that will air the night before Crown Jewel 2023. The match was announced on the October 27 episode of SmackDown, and it will set up a massive match for Crown Jewel.

As you know, The EST of WWE was away for almost two months after getting taken out by Damage CTRL. She won the Women's Championship at SummerSlam but ultimately got cashed in on by IYO SKY, the current champion.

On the SmackDown tapings that will air on November 3, you will see Belair defeat Bayley, with the match against SKY at Crown Jewel 2023 already having been made official on the live episode this week

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair has a history with Damage CTRL from last year, having repeatedly defeated Bayley to retain the RAW Women's Championship. She constantly got the better of Damage CTRL, but this year, she is the one who will be doing the chasing.

Can Belair regain the title from IYO SKY? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.