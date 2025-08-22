[Spoiler] Female WWE champion fires brutal shots at CM Punk on SmackDown

CM Punk is among the most beloved performers on the WWE roster. However, a top female star fired shots at The Second City Saint on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the ongoing edition of the blue brand in Dublin, Ireland. Staying true to her heel persona, The Man started mocking the fans. The 38-year-old also brought up her husband, Seth Rollins, in her promo.

The Dublin crowd responded with "CM Punk" chants, as The Best in the World and The Visionary have been archrivals for a long time. However, Becky clapped back and noted that nobody wants Punk, while referring to him as an "old a**.'

Becky Lynch was soon interrupted by WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill, setting up a tag team match for later in the show. The man will team up with The Irresistible Force to take on the babyfaces who wrestled each other at WWE SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship moments after the latter defeated Gunther for the title at WWE SummerSlam.

The Visionary is scheduled to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line at WWE Clash in Paris. CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso will challenge the 39-year-old in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

