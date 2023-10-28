SPOILER: Former champions win the 'Donnybrook' Match on the go-home show of WWE Crown Jewel

Pretty Deadly faced The Brawling Brutes' duo of Butch and Ridge Holland during the taping of next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The two teams have been at loggerheads for some time now. Pretty Deadly recently made their return to WWE television from Elton Prince's injury, which he had suffered during a bout with The Brawling Brutes a few months back.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were able to get a victory with some shenanigans in their first match back when they went up against The Brawling Brutes earlier this month. Hence, a rematch was set for SmackDown's go-home episode of WWE Crown Jewel.

The two teams faced off in an old-fashioned 'Donnybrook' Match. There were some wooden barrels present at the ringside. All members involved had an impressive showing as there were noticeable 'This is Awesome' chants. The bout came to an end when Wilson and Prince put Butch through a table from the top rope to secure an impressive win.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

What is your opinion on Pretty Deadly's main roster run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

