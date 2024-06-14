Spoiler: Former tag team champions make surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle

A popular WWE tag team made a surprise appearance on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. The tag team in question is Pretty Deadly.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have been absent from WWE television for some time now. The two British performers made their last in-ring performance during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL. They could hardly make a difference in the match, which former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed eventually won.

As a team, Pretty Deadly's last in-ring appearance was in a winning cause against the team of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton on the March 29 edition of the blue brand's show. Prince and Wilson made an appearance on the June 14 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The duo was shown sitting among the crowd and enjoying the show.

Pretty Deadly was among the top teams in WWE's developmental brand, having won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice. The duo also has one NXT UK Tag Team Championship reign.

Unfortunately, their stint on the main roster has not been as successful. It remains to be seen when Elton Prince and Kit Wilson return to in-ring action.