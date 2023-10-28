SPOILER: Former Universal Champion has his first match on a WWE show in nearly 2 months

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens faced Austin Theory during the taping of next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

At this week's show, there was a backstage confrontation between Owens and the duo of Theory and Grayson Waller. They bickered at length, as Owens told them that they had punchable faces. Road agents Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble were there to diffuse the volatile situation.

However just when it seemed that everything was in control, The Prizefighter came out of nowhere, and attacked both Waller and Theory with a single punch. Hence, the match was made official for next week's go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

With Waller on commentary, Theory looked to hand Owens his first defeat since the latter's return to SmackDown. However, Owens was able to defy the odds as he secured an impressive victory.

Expand Tweet

This was Owens' first match on SmackDown television in nearly two months, since the tag-team bout against the LWO duo of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Universal Champion.

How do you feel about Kevin Owens' move to WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.