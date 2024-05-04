Spoiler: Former WWE champion explains the reason behind recent heel turn

A WWE Superstar recently addressed his attack on fellow faction members ahead of a major match. The name in question is former United States Champion Carlito.

On last week's edition of the blue brand's show, Santos Escobar maintained his innocence regarding the attack on Dragon Lee before Wrestlemania XL. In the presence of all the members of the LWO, he shared footage revealing it was Carlito who attacked his stablemate.

During a backstage interview on the May 3 edition of WWE SmackDown, the 45-year-old explained why he attacked Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania XL. Carlito blamed Rey Mysterio for choosing to team up with the former NXT Superstar ahead of the former Intercontinental Champion at The Show of Shows. Lee attacked Carlito before the latter could finish his interview.

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar has been involved in a heated rivalry with the LWO after he attacked Rey Mysterio. On The Road to WWE WrestleMania, he defeated the Luchador in a singles match following assistance from Dominik Mysterio, setting up a tag team match at The Showcase of Immortals.

The Master of The 619 chose Dragon Lee as his partner. The former NXT North American Champion, however, was ruled out of the match following an attack by an unknown person backstage. Mysterio later chose Andrade as his tag team partner for The Show of Shows, and the duo secured a comfortable win in the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback