Spoiler: Former WWE Women's Champion attacks Asuka on SmackDown

Asuka defended her WWE Women's Championship against the returning Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. The UK crowd was seemingly into The Queen as they recurringly chanted "WOOO!" with each chop Flair hit on The Empress.

The O2 Arena was robbed of a title change or a successful defense, as Bianca Belair made her presence felt emphatically in the closing moments of the bout.

The EST of WWE fired back at Asuka, who threw the first punch. As the referee called for the disqualification, Belair continued attacking the champion and Charlotte Flair. Bianca ultimately stood tall to end the segment after hitting a KOD on both the stars.

It looks like the company is building toward a massive triple-threat match involving all three stars as we head into the summer. Bianca Belair showed subtle signs of a heel turn, which may have also been a slight edge to her character. Nevertheless, the crowd was into her as they cheered her on.

Should Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam? Does The Empress retain her title, or does either of the challengers win back the belt? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

