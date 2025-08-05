Major Spoiler on Gunther's Planned WWE Return Date

Gunther was officially written off TV last night on WWE RAW, with Michael Cole explaining that the former world champion had suffered a nose injury. It's unclear if he will need surgery, but it means that he could be out of action for a few weeks.Interestingly, Gunther is still advertised for Clash in Paris, which takes place on August 31. As well as this, the former champion is on the poster for RAW in France the following night.Gunther is someone who is expected to be part of the show since it is being held in Europe, and he has always been a big name across the pond. He has been one of the major faces of the tour since it was announced ahead of WrestleMania, so it's likely that he will be back.Will Gunther return in less than a month?The Ring General's nose was an issue for him ahead of SummerSlam, so it's clear that he can wrestle with the injury, but some of the reports are confusing when it comes to the prognosis. Many believe he will need surgery at some point, while others claim he could get away without needing to go under the knife.Nose injuries are much easier for WWE Superstars to overcome, so there is a chance that he could be back for Clash in Paris, but the issue WWE has at this point is that he has no feud to return to.Seth Rollins' cash-in at SummerSlam has meant that the World Heavyweight Championship picture is now completely different, and it seems that CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight will be part of the story heading into Clash in Paris.The Ring General could push for his dream match against Brock Lesnar in the near future, if he returns after his match with John Cena, which was set up at SummerSlam.