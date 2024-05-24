Spoiler: Major botch on WWE SmackDown ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown for King and Queen of the Ring is currently underway inside the Jeddah Super Dome. The Stamford-based company's production aired a wrong graphic during a backstage segment on the show.

Nia Jax and Bianca Belair locked horns in the opening match of the May 24 edition of the blue brand's show. The two superstars battled it out to qualify for the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Irresistible Force secured the all-important win after having defeated the EST's tag team partner, Jade Cargill, via disqualification last week.

After the match, the WWE Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, were seen having a discussion backstage. At this moment, a graphic popped up on the screen, showing that Lyra Valkyria will face either Bianca Belair or Nia Jax in the final, despite the latter having already booked her spot for the deciding bout.

Lyra Valkyria had already qualified for the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The former NXT Women's Champion defeated IYO SKY on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW in the semifinals.

