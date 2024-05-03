Spoiler: Major update on why Roman Reigns was pulled from WWE Draft

There has been a major update as to why Roman Reigns was pulled out of this year's WWE Draft. The update was provided on this week's edition of SmackDown which is airing now in France ahead of Backlash 2024.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and Paul Heyman had a conversation backstage during this week's edition of the blue brand. This year's draft is in the books and Paul Heyman announced that The Tribal Chief was not eligible to be selected during Night 1. He claimed that it was Roman Reigns's decision but that turned out to not be the case.

During the conversation with Nick Aldis, The Wiseman of The Bloodline admitted that he was the one who pulled Reigns out of this year's draft. Heyman added that he has not spoken to The Head of the Table since WrestleMania and he pulled out of this year's draft due to the state of The Bloodline.

He then tried to convince Aldis to pull Kevin Owens and Randy Orton out of the tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga tomorrow night at Backlash. Aldis responded by suggesting Heyman try and convince them to pull out of the match himself after removing Roman Reigns from this year's WWE Draft.

