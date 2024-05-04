Spoiler: Major WWE star slaps Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is getting set for a title defense tomorrow at WWE Backlash in France but was hit with a smack to the face during this week's edition of SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand has already been taped and featured a confrontation between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One defeated LA Knight last month on SmackDown to earn the title shot at tomorrow's premium live event. Last week on SmackDown, Styles and Rhodes signed the contract to make their match official and did not get physical with each other.

However, that was not the case during this week's edition of the blue brand. The two stars met in the ring ahead of their title match, and Rhodes noted that tomorrow's match was going to be "too sweet", a nod to The Bullet Club. Styles seemingly enjoyed the comment at first but then decided to slap Rhodes in the face.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Roman Reigns has not appeared on SmackDown since the defeat last month. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can pull off the upset and capture the title tomorrow at Backlash.

