[SPOILER] Recently released WWE Superstar to appear on RAW tonight

Monday Night RAW is building towards the next big PPV, WWE Extreme Rules.

In what is a massive spoiler for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, PWInsider.com has confirmed that recently released WWE Superstar Heath Slater will be appearing on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Heath "Slater" Miller, who was officially released by WWE on 4/15, will appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw

Heath Slater was released from his WWE contract earlier this year in April, along with several other WWE Superstars as a cost-cutting measure from the company due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, he is still technically under his 90-day non-compete clause as per his WWE contract which would end on July 18th.

Recently, Impact Wrestling has teased Heath Slater's potential debut by first showing him in a promo for their Slammiversary PPV, and later with Rhyno mentioning that his tag team partner "has got kids", a reference to Heath Slater's "I've got kids" tagline in WWE. Heath Slater also teased an appearance at Slammiversary via his Twitter.

July 18th Watch the hell out. pic.twitter.com/jCNdHdn8vY — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 6, 2020

With Heath Slater set to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight, it would be interesting to see what the company plans to do with him. It is to be seen whether this leads to WWE and Heath Slater agreeing on the former SmackDown Tag Team champion making his return to the company again.