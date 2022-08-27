Spoiler: Ronda Rousey assaults male WWE official after being called a "b**ch" on SmackDown next week

Ronda Rousey has been nothing short of impactful ever since her heel turn recently. While her run between January and August was highly criticized, she seems to be finding her footing as a heel again.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown that was pre-taped, Rowdy assaulted Adam Pearce after he called him a b**ch.

So what was it that happened, and why is SmackDown being pre-taped? For one, it will air just a day before Clash at the Castle 2022. As a result, WWE needs to ensure that all the talent is in Cardiff before the day of the show. It poses a big risk if top superstars are not able to make the flight for whatever reason.

Wrestlingnews.co reported from the pre-taped show that the former SmackDown Women's Champion assaulted Adam Pearce:

"Ronda Rousey went out to the ring. Adam Pearce walked out and announced that he has lifted her suspension but he would have fired her if he had the power to do so. Pierce called her the 'single biggest b**ch' he's ever met and then she put him in an armbar."

This is a continuation of Rousey's incredible heel run that she has been on. Many believe that she will regain the title from Liv Morgan after Clash at the Castle 2022.

Rousey is not scheduled for Clash at the Castle 2022, but it will be interesting to see how she is handled after the big event.

