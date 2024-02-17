SPOILER: Tiffany Stratton did the unthinkable against former Women's Champion

Tiffany Stratton just picked up an impressive win against a former women's champion.

Liv Morgan finally returned from her long injury break at the 2024 Royal Rumble where she was one of the final two women remaining in the match before she was eliminated by Bayley.

Since her return, Liv has had one singular focus and that is to defeat Rhea Ripley and get her revenge. In a bid to do that, Liv won her qualifying match for the women's Elimination Chamber. Now, Liv was just one step away from achieving her goal as she needed to win in the chamber before she could face Ripley for the title.

However, it looks like she may need to take a small detour before then. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Tiffany confronted Liv and Bianca Belair backstage and asked which one of them she should pin first in the Elimination Chamber match. Nick Aldis, who was also in the room, was able to break up the argument in time.

However, a match was set up between both women for next week. But since, the WWE Superstars will be in Perth for Elimination Chamber, WWE is pretaping next week's episode tonight. Please be aware that from this point on, this piece contains spoilers.

The match was going well between both women, with Bianca Belair sitting at ringside. Tiffany was at her heelish best when she slapped Belair. This prompted the EST of WWE to get on the apron. Stratton then shoved Liv into her and pinned her with the roll-up.

This win will certainly provide Tiffany Stratton with some much-needed momentum heading into WWE Elimination Chamber.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton's win? Sound off in the comments section below.

