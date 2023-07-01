Spoiler: What happened with the LWO before WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega of the Latino World Order are scheduled to compete at WWE Money in the Bank in their respective ladder matches. Ahead of the show, SmackDown featured Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in action against The Good Brothers.

After going back and forth, Wilde ate a Magic Killer in the closing moments, but Del Toro broke up the pin. Joaquin Wilde ultimately rolled up Karl Anderson for the win. After the match, all four of them embraced in the middle of the ring.

Both teams have not received opportunities at the tag team gold of late. Considering the reception that they have received from the live crowd, perhaps the company may consider booking them as contenders in the future.

For now, LWO kicks off the UK show with a victory over The Good Brothers. Could this be a sign of things to come? While Zelina Vega has challenged for the WWE Women's World Championship earlier this year, Santos Escobar has not contended for the men's world championship yet.

