Spoiler: WWE duo debuts new finisher ahead of Backlash France

WWE has reset the weekly programs and the Stamford-based promotion is all set present the Backlash France Premium Live Event this weekend. The show will feature some fresh matches, headlined by the first-time-ever showdown between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Another fairly new pairing that the creative team is looking to keep together for the time being is Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Until the latter signed to SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL, it was hard to fathom either woman working in the tag team division owing to their star power as individual superstars.

However, the duo has developed quite a chemistry over the past month. The two will challenge Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane at Backlash France this weekend.

Ahead of the event, The EST of WWE and The Storm worked an eight-woman tag team contest on SmackDown. The match also featured Naomi, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Dakota Kai. The duo seemingly debuted a new finisher during the match.

Expand Tweet

It appears the WWE Universe is excited at the prospect of two powerhouse superstars teaming up to steamroll through the women's division. The Kabuki Warriors won the tag belts in January this year. Could this weekend mark the end of their reigns at the hands of The EST and The Storm?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback