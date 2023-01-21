WWE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of RAW on the January 23 edition of the show this coming Monday. Multiple top names are already scheduled to make an appearance on the show, with PWInsider now reporting that Hall of Famer Lita will also be present.

Mike Johnson has reported that Lita is scheduled for RAW 30 and will also be around to film for A&E next week.

Lita last appeared for WWE last year when she competed against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. Her return to WWE came amid rumors of her working for AEW. The former women's champion turned down an offer from AEW because she felt that she had a lot of things going on in WWE, which felt like home to her.

"I mean, AEW is doing exciting stuff and it has new life in the industry," she said. "Any time there's competition, it's good, it revives the industry, whatever that is. So, when they reached out to me, I did consider it. I was like, 'well we can talk, I am interested, you guys are doing some interesting stuff.' But, ultimately, upon talking to them, it just made me go, 'but I have all these things already, with my home that I have known for 20 years, with the people that I have worked with for 20 years." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Lita is just one of many Hall of Famers set to appear at RAW 30

So far, the names announced for the show are as follows: The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Bella Twins.

The show is expected to be a major event for ongoing storylines as it is also the go-home RAW for the Royal Rumble as the road to WrestleMania kicks off.

It won't come as a shock if we see any of the aforementioned names become a bit regular in the coming weeks as they get sewn into some of the ongoing storylines.

