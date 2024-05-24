Spoiler: WWE RAW star makes rare appearance on SmackDown ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

A popular RAW Superstar recently made an appearance on the King and Queen of the Ring's go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. The name in question is Lyra Valkyria.

The 27-year-old was drafted to the red brand during the WWE Draft 2024 last month. She defeated IYO SKY on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW to reach the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The former NXT Women's Champion defeated Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark in the previous rounds.

On the May 24 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Lyra Valkyria was seen sitting in the crowd during the other Semi-Final of the Queen of The Ring Tournament. Nia Jax locked horns with Bianca Belair for the spot in the Final. The two former Women's Champions went back and forth in the highly-anticipated contest, which ended with The Irresistible Force securing the win.

Expand Tweet

After winning the match, Nia Jax sent a warning to Lyra Valkyria, claiming she would beat the latter for the crown and go on to win the Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The 39-year-old will have her work cut out tomorrow against Valkyria, who has yet to lose a match after joining the main roster.

Who do you think will win the Queen of the Ring tournament? Sound off!