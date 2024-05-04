Spoiler: WWE set to make major announcement ahead of Backlash France

WWE is set to make an announcement at Backlash tomorrow. It is the second international premium live event in 2024 and the first of two this month. The show will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France on Saturday night.

Ahead of the event, SmackDown also took place in the same venue. The commentary team revealed during the show that WWE will make a major announcement tomorrow.

Speculation has run rampant online at what could it be, with many assuming that it could be the official declaration of the WrestleMania 41 venue.

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of the blue brand became the highest-grossing in the flagship show's history. If the live crowd reactions were any indication, Backlash France is set to be an event worth viewing.

It will feature several top stars competing in fresh storylines following a highly successful WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship will headline the event in France.

Bayley, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Solo Sikoa, among others, will be competing at Backlash France. The Women's Championship will be on the line in a Triple Threat match and the Women's Tag Team Championship will also be contested in the five-match card of the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback