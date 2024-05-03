Spoiler: WWE star rejects Bobby Lashley's offer and gets warned on SmackDown

Former WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley sent a warning to a former NXT Champion during the latest edition of SmackDown. In the last 12 months, The All-Mighty has groomed young stars like Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to form an alliance called The Pride. The faction claimed a major victory over The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania XL.

On the heels of a massive win, The All-Mighty figured that The Pride could use a new young star like Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion was drafted to the blue brand last week and worked a main event match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Despite previously showing interest in joining Bobby Lashley's clan, Hayes wasn't having it this time. When the two men met last year, Hayes was a babyface alongside Trick Williams. But the circumstances have changed now.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Pride's leader offered help, which the 29-year-old WWE star rejected. As the latter was looking to leave, Bobby Lashley warned Carmelo Hayes to be careful about whom he disrespects on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the former NXT Champion has also announced his entry into the King of the Ring 2024 tournament, which will emanate from Saudi Arabia later this month. It will be interesting to see if Hayes and Lashley cross paths during the marquee tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback