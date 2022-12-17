[SPOILER] WWE Superstar finally snaps and attacks crew member after introducing new ally on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has finally revealed Uncle Howdy on television to confirm the next stage of his ongoing feud with LA Knight on SmackDown.

On the blue brand this week, LA Knight insisted that Bray Wyatt had attacked him backstage and then proceeded to brutalize the former world champion inside the ring. However, he was interrupted by someone else walking out – Uncle Howdy.

For weeks, Bray Wyatt has insisted that it was not him who attacked LA Knight but someone else. This was also why he wanted Knight to apologize to him, but the latter never obliged.

The latest episode showed Bray Wyatt was telling the truth, and fans speculated that Uncle Howdy could be his real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

Disclaimer: The following section contains a major spoiler for next week's SmackDown. Readers are advised against continuing should they wish to avoid the details of the pre-taped show.

WWE will broadcast a pre-taped episode of SmackDown next week. On the show, a Bray Wyatt segment will show the popular superstar finally snapping on television.

Twitter user Qumar Zaman reported that the segment saw Bray Wyatt walk into the squared circle to address the WWE Universe. He talked about how he struggles to speak while simultaneously thanking fans for showing him so much love.

After a point, Bray Wyatt demanded another apology from LA Knight, citing that he wasn't the one attacking the SmackDown star. He then abruptly stopped before attacking the cameraman inside the ring.

This act was uncharacteristic of Bray Wyatt's on-screen persona since his return. His actions forced Adam Pearce and other WWE officials to rush to the crew member's defense.

Disturbing footage emerges involving Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE So, this was just posted to _comewithme on TikTok... So, this was just posted to _comewithme on TikTok... 😳 https://t.co/O74V3Xlo6p

This week on SmackDown, the creative team used a QR code to direct viewers towards a video that showed what happened backstage when LA Knight was attacked the previous week. In the disturbing footage, Uncle Howdy had Knight seated in a chair with his hands tied behind his back.

His mouth was taped while the attacker fared warnings. The feud has progressively grown intense, and it will be interesting to see what awaits LA Knight at the hands of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown.

