Spoiler: WWE teases upcoming debut of new team

WWE just teased the debut of a new tag team on SmackDown.

Cedric Alexander impressed many when he first showed up at the Cruiserweight Classic. His performance earned him a contract. When he got his chance, he didn't let anyone down.

He was part of the Hurt Business and even captured the Tag Team Titles with Shelton Benjamin. However, Cedric's career has dwindled a bit after the latter's release in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Ashante "Thee" Adonis started his WWE career in NXT. He finally started making a name for himself as a member of Hit Row. However, after Swerve Strickland's departure from the company, the group's creative push came to a halt and went their different ways.

However, Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis recently appeared together in a vignette where they seemed to form a new tag team. Tonight, WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown due to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During tonight's tapings, another vignette played, which showcased Cedric and Ashante together again. This vignette seemed to tease that this new tag team would debut in the company.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if these two superstars will be able to get back to winning ways after forming a new team.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis as a tag team? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE