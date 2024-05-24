Spoiler: WWE title match announced for King and Queen of the Ring pre-show

WWE's inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE is scheduled for Saturday at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. New spoilers on plans for the card have just been revealed.

The King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff pre-show is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on the company website, but it was announced at today's SmackDown tapings that the Kickoff start time is 11 a.m. ET. The one-hour pre-show is expected to air from WWE HQ studios in Stamford, which could make for another situation for CM Punk if he's booked. A part of the Kickoff will air from Jeddah as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

WWE announced during today's SmackDown tapings in Jeddah that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend their titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at Saturday's PLE. The last tag team win for LeRae and Hartwell came on the April 15 RAW, where they defeated Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile. However, the two teams have had words in recent weeks.

King and Queen of the Ring will mark the first-ever match between the two teams. Cargill and Belair captured the gold by defeating The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France on May 4, and this will be their first title defense.

The current King and Queen of the Ring lineup looks like this:

Kickoff Pre-show: Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defend vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defend vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae King of the Ring Finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton

Gunther vs. Randy Orton Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax

Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax Women's World Champion Becky Lynch defends vs. Liv Morgan

Triple Threat: Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends vs. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends vs. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

The company will finalize the King and Queen of the Ring card on tonight's SmackDown, and we will have full coverage of the taped broadcast.